Addict targets Bundaberg businesses with fraud

THE spiral of drug addiction put Trent Jon Moras on a collision course with jail.

But after a sobering three-month stint behind bars, Moras has vowed never to touch drugs again.

The 35-year-old appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including 13 counts of fraud, three counts of stealing and four counts of stealing after a previous conviction.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said after his client separated from his partner of 15 years in 2016, he started using ice.

"It was the breakdown of that relationship that led to him using ice, into addictions problems and offending in support of that habit,” he said.

"Jail was a real eye-opener and he's now vowed to himself to never touch drugs again after reflecting on the impact they've had.”

During October last year, Moras targeted Bundaberg businesses and used a stolen credit card to buy sporting goods from Amart All Sports.

His spate of offences also included stealing items for the Chemist Outlet in Princess St before returning them for a refund. He carried out the same fraud at Best and Less.

He stole clothing from the Surf Dive and Ski store, alcohol from First Choice, a bike from the front of the Bundaberg Services League and items from Chemist Warehouse.

Moras was handed a head sentence of nine months with immediate parole after having spent days in pre-sentence custody.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Moras he would face more time before bars if he kept offending.

"You know what you've done wrong, you know you can't go around stealing and you know if you come before the court again you'll go to jail for a substantial time,” he said.

He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $2119.85.