Add some pop culture to your weekend

IF YOU are looking to add a bit of super to your Saturday, why not check out Bundy Pop Cult Mania.

The first event of its kind to hit Bundaberg will see cosplayers and pop culture fans heading to the PCYC.

Adam Nicol said they had been working on putting the event together for about 12 months.

Mr Nicol said the entire committee would be attending the event in costume and they encouraged others to come to the event in cosplay.

On the stage schedule, there is a vast range of events from Ta Da Costuming introduction to Worbla, Cara Sawtell make up artistry, live music, a cosplay competition and Bexylum Art manga drawing demonstration.

"We are open to everyone,” Mr Nicol said.

"We would like to thank our major sponsor CQUniversity Bundaberg for their support of our event.”

Bundaberg's very own Captain Americia, Ethan Ramsey said he thinks it will be a real positive event for families, children and fans of pop culture in Bundaberg.

"(It's) something that the Bundy community needs and can enjoy hopefully for years to come,” he said.

Entry is a gold coin donation.

For more information on the stalls and layout, head to the Bundy Pop Cult Mania Facebook page.

The Bundy Pop Cult Mania event will be held at the PCYC Bundaberg, 1 Civic Ave from 10am-4pm.