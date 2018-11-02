'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

FLUORIDE DEBATE: Health Minister Steven Miles has called on Bundaberg Regional Council to add fluoride to drinking water supplies.

FLUORIDE DEBATE: Health Minister Steven Miles has called on Bundaberg Regional Council to add fluoride to drinking water supplies. Crystal Jones

MINISTER for Health Steven Miles has called on Bundaberg Regional Council to add fluoride into the region's drinking water for "the sake of the children”.

The minister's call follows the Australian Medical Association Queensland (AMAQ) this week pushing for fluoride to be added to the state's regional cities' drinking water.

AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said the Local Government Association of Queensland Annual Conference, held this week, was the ideal opportunity for ministers and councillors to discuss funding and infrastructure options.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey joined councillors Wayne Honor and Ross Sommerfeld as well as Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe at the conference.

A spokesman for council earlier this week said there should be a consistent approach to fluoridation across Queensland - but said it was a state government issue.

The spokesman said a 2011 report estimated a capital cost of $9.46m and annual operating costs of $540,000. This would have increased by now.

Mr Miles, in a statement yesterday, hit back at council, saying an offer for funding for "water infrastructure” to enable fluoride supply was previously made to council.

"The anti-fluoride campaign at the time was led by the Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Jack Dempsey when he was Member for Bundaberg,” Mr Miles said.

"For the sake of the children of Bundaberg who are suffering as a result of this decision, I call on the council to do the right thing, take this very cheap and safe step and provide fluoridated water.

"In the Wide Bay region more than half of children aged 5 to 14 years seen at local public dental services had experienced some teeth decay.

"It's up to local governments to supply their communities with fluoridated water, and we encourage councils to do so.”

Cr Dempsey was unavailable for comment late yesterday.