Adani’s ‘opportunistic approach’ to renewable energy

ADANI has reaffirmed plans to continue its exploration of future renewable energy projects following the opening of the state’s eighth largest solar farm in Central Queensland on Thursday.

Located near Moranbah, Adani’s Rugby Run solar project boasts 247,000 solar panels, powering more than 23,000 regional homes and businesses.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow was joined by regional suppliers, Burdekin MP Dale Last and Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker to officially open the 65MW farm.

Mr Dow said the Indian mining giant would explore opportunities to invest in more green energy projects in Australia.

OFFICIALLY OPEN: Burdekin MP Dale Last, Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and Adani chief executive Lucas Dow at the opening of Rugby Run.

“We’ve got hybrid projects, we’ve also got hydro and storage-type capacity,” he said.

“So if the opportunity comes up, we’ll certainly be exploring all of those opportunities.”

Mr Last said Queensland needed to strike a balance between coal and renewables as part of its energy mix.

“This project is providing that balance that we so importantly need in this state,” he said.

Cr Baker said Rugby Run was a good fit for the region’s vision of “energising the world”.

“That vision is about working with industry, working with both levels of government and working in collaboration with all stakeholders to deliver fantastic projects like we’re seeing opened up today,” she said.

More than 175 people were employed during peak construction on the farm, with local Queensland contractors from Clermont, Chinchilla, Bowen and Townsville also engaged.

SOLAR FARM: The Rugby Run site near Moranbah

The project has been built for Queensland’s conditions, with the panels programmed to rotate to track the sun most efficiently and also to move to the most effective angles to withstand inclement wind and weather.

Mr Dow reported, with Rugby Run now delivered, Adani’s focus would continue to be on delivering its Carmichael mine and rail project in the Galilee Basin.

“The numbers are certainly ramping up in our Townsville office and we’ve also seen significant activity on site,” he said.

“It is effectively civil earthworks out on site and that’s really progressing well.”