Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Burragubba from the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional ownersoutside the Federal Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Adrian Burragubba from the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional ownersoutside the Federal Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Darren England
News

Adani’s bid to bankrupt traditional owner hits court

by Vanda Carson
24th Apr 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIAN mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard next month, three days before the Federal election.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on May 15 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that he was waiting on an affidavit from process servers who had served Burragubba with a creditor's petition.

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

More Stories

adani carmichael mine court

Top Stories

    Bundaberg, North Burnett Anzac Day Services

    Bundaberg, North Burnett Anzac Day Services

    Whats On WITH Anzac Day celebrations and commemorations set to go into motion tomorrow, here is a list of services throughout the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

    • 24th Apr 2019 11:29 AM
    State of confusion over council's Jewel green light referral

    premium_icon State of confusion over council's Jewel green light referral

    Politics It's unclear if the Qld govt is investigating handling of project

    Bundy renter's battle for bond heading to court

    premium_icon Bundy renter's battle for bond heading to court

    News Tenant fighting real estate as tensions mount

    HOT PROPERTY: Rental vacancies halve in Bundy

    premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Rental vacancies halve in Bundy

    News Renting game heats up with lack of vacancies.