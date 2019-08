Australian coal is currently a less attractive option for India due to its high price and energy content.

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine could help triple Australia's thermal coal exports to India, a new report has found.

Australian coal is currently a less attractive option for India due to its high price and energy content, making it unsuitable for the region.

However, the federal government's Office of the Chief Economist released a report on Friday suggesting Indian-owned coal mines could offer a solution to this problem.