Adani erects massive billboard in Brisbane

ADANI'S controversial Carmichael Mine is now front and centre of people's minds in Brisbane with a massive billboard erected in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley.

The huge digital sign reads: "We can start tomorrow if we get the nod today. We're ready to start work on the Carmichael Mine".

Adani issued a statement alongside the unveiling of the billboard accusing the State Government of blocking the company's efforts to deliver more than 1500 job opportunities to North and Central Queensland.

"The best Christmas present Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad could give struggling regional communities is certainty that they will not stand in the way of these jobs," Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said.

"People in places like Townsville and Rockhampton are lining up to get these jobs."

https://t.co/8fzBQpSJNz pic.twitter.com/4rOpbBICu8 — Adani Australia (@AdaniAustralia) January 1, 2019

Mr Dow announced the project's financing and construction go-ahead in front of mining industry contractors and suppliers in Mackay in late November, confirming the project would be 100 per cent financed through its Adani Group parent company.

Mr Dow said despite meeting the State Government's criteria to start the project, the company was experiencing difficulty getting the plans endorsed.

"We have repeatedly said that we do not require State or Federal funding, we have met all of the stringent environmental conditions put in place by the State and we now have the funding in place to start delivering on jobs for people in central and northern Queensland," he said.

"Signing off our remaining plans should be a standard process, which the government has completed for scores of other mines and the coal seam gas industry.

"All we ask is that we be treated in the same way as those other companies, and that the process is fair and consistent."

The Brisbane branch of anti-coal activist group 'Stop Adani' hosted a protest at Woodford Folk Festival last week.

Protesters stormed an appearance by Federal politician Anthony Albanese at the festival to block the stage with signs and protest the mine.

The first earthworks equipment arrived at the Carmichael Mine site last month.