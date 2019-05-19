Adani push: 'Time the silent majority stopped being silent'

About 30 Sentinel Property Group and Adani staff members wearing #STARTADANI emblazoned shirts marched through the Brisbane CBD to show support for the Carmichael rail and port project.

PRO Adani proponents marched through the Brisbane CBD proudly wearing #STARTADANI emblazoned shirts to show support for the Carmichael rail and port project.

Sentinel Property Group and Adani staff members made up the crowd, which totalled about 30 people.

Sentinel boss Warren Ebert said he believed the people of North Queensland needed considerable more support from the State Government such as finally giving the go ahead for the Adani project.

"This would lift the spirits of people throughout North Queensland," Mr Ebert said after leading the group of supporters through Queen Street Mall on Saturday.

"This project will provide thousands of high paying jobs, not just one off handouts, for workers in a city such as Townsville where, according to the Queensland Government Statistician's Office, the unemployment rate as of November 2018 was 8.8 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent across the state, and 2.6 per cent for Mackay which is just down the road.

"You give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. You teach a man to fish, you feed him for a life time.

"It's also time the silent majority stopped being silent. One of the problems is the majority of us have to work every day and pay taxes, unlike the others."

Mr Ebert said Mackay and North Queensland had been an important regional market in the national growth and success of Sentinel over the past decade and the company had tremendous confidence in the region's economic future.