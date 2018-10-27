Adani powers on with solar project

POWERING ON: Adani Renewables Australia CEO, Dr Jennifer Purdie, at the Rugby Run solar farm near Moranbah.

ONE of the biggest solar farms in Australia has officially reached mechanical completion.

Exactly 12 months since the project began, the Adani Renewables Rugby Run solar farm now takes up 669 hectares of land about 50km south-west of Moranbah.

More than 247,000 solar panels are gleaming in the hot Moranbah sun, set to generate 185,000MWh of power each year - enough to power 23,000 homes.

The completion of the solar farm comes soon after the announcement Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine is in its final stages of finance.

Despite many environmentalist groups fiercely campaigning against the Carmichael Coal Mine project, Adani Renewables CEO Dr Jennifer Purdie said the solar farm was not about trying to create positive publicity for the company.

"Adani sees this solely as a commercial opportunity, it's not a ploy to manage our public profile," Dr Purdie said.

"This solar farm is about bringing another core part of Adani's business structure to Australia.

"We are a small part of a bigger picture, so it's impossible to say that what we do here actually determines environmental outcomes.

"I've actually had people who are critical of some of Adani's other business ventures say they are happy with what we are doing here.

"Bringing solar to this region is all about creating that all important energy mix."

Adani has already sold 80 per cent of the energy generated at the Rugby Run solar farm to Alinta Energy, an Australia electricity company new to Queensland's energy market.

The remaining 20 per cent will be sold on the electricity spot market.