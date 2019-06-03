Trad ups ante in defence of Adani

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has taken to Facebook to defend her Government against a two-pronged attack over Adani.

Ms Trad made a lengthy post reflecting on Federal Labor's loss and listing the Palaszczuk's environmental credentials as she promises it is also committed to job security and economic stability.

"We all have an obligation to act on climate change, but pointing the finger at one community and saying, 'You are the reason this is happening' didn't get us anywhere," she said.

Ms Trad, who may lose her inner-city seat to the Greens at next year's election, said Labor didn't do enough to convince regional Queenslanders Labor was as serious about protecting their jobs as they were about climate change.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

It comes after last week's signing off on Adani's Black-Throated Finch management plan, which was met with white-hot anger from environmental groups.

"The Carmichael mine has become the ultimate political weapon," Me Trad wrote.

"For those opposed to the mine it has taken on the status of the only test of commitment to action on climate change.

"For those supportive of the mine this project is the only proof of a commitment to resource sector jobs in regional Queensland communities.

"Both arguments are exaggerated and wrong."

The post also follows Stop Adani and Greens candidate Ben Pennings promising "mass civil resistance" to the mine in coming weeks.

"There is an easy way and a hard way ahead for Queensland Labor," he wrote on Facebook.

"I hope they take the easy way."