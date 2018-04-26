Menu
Adrian Burragubba has been active in court cases against Adani mine proposals. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani mega-mine opponent hit with costs bill

John Weekes
by
26th Apr 2018 2:41 PM

HE SAID he was fighting for family, and the environment.

But Adrian Burragubba, a long-time opponent of Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine, has lost another court battle.

On Thursday, the Federal Court in Brisbane said Mr Burragubba must pay Adani and the State of Queensland's court costs.

The new decision followed an appeal from Mr Burragubba which was shot down in August.

Mr Burragubba argued he was not pursuing the case for personal interest.

He said he was concerned for people and families included in the native title argument with Adani.

Members of the Wangan and Jagalingou indigenous groups have sought ways to prevent work that would remove native title over part of the proposed mine site.

Mr Burragubba said the latest case raised questions of public importance, and he wanted to ensure the Native Title Act was interpreted correctly.

He argued the case related to the proposed mine's "purported economic and employment benefits" and environmental and cultural impacts.

Last year, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the mine would create "tens of thousands" of jobs and boost state and federal budgets for years.

In Thursday's decision, the federal judges rejected arguments Mr Burragubba was not pursuing a personal interest.

"There is no evidence [families] generally agreed with his view" or could not express their own views in any proper forum, the Federal Court said.

The decision follows legal battles over several years.

Mr Burragubba previously sought a judicial review of the decision granting a mining lease, but last year that was unsuccessful. -NewsRegional

adani adrian burragubba carmichael mine coal federal court jagalingou mining native title traditional owners wangan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

