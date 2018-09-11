Adani facing massive fine for emissions release

A COMPANY owned by Adani is facing a maximum $2.7 million fine.

Abbot Point Bulkcoal, which operates the Port of Abbot Point, has been charged by the Department of Environment and Science for contravening a temporary emissions licence.

The charges relate to an alleged unauthorised discharge of sediment water at the port, near Bowen, during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"It is alleged (Abbot Point Bulkcoal) discharged sediment water from a location called W2 - that was eight times above levels authorised by DES in the temporary emissions licence," a statement from the department said.

Abbot Point Bulkcoal contested a $12,190 penalty infringement notice in relation to the discharge.

"Following this election, DES conducted a formal investigation in accordance with its usual practice," the statement said.

This charge was laid after that investigation and was not related to the Caley Valley Wetlands.

The statement said no known environmental impacts occurred because of the discharge.

In a statement, the Adani- owned Abbot Point Bulkcoal denied any wrongdoing.

"Abbot Point Bulkcoal categorically refutes any wrongdoing, as we fully complied with the conditions imposed by the temporary emissions licence," the statement read.

"Abbot Point Bulkcoal welcomes the clarification that the Queensland Government has acknowledged no environmental harm was caused as a result of the discharge and their confirmation this charge is not in relation to the Caley Valley Wetlands."

The statement said the company operated the port under the same regulations and environmental governance mechanism all Queensland ports were required to operate under.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said in a statement the decision was "based on the best available legal and scientific advice".

"Queenslanders have an expectation that companies are held to account for their actions and I'm pleased to see the department acting in line with those expectations today," she said.

Ms Enoch said the Department of Environment and Science had made the decision based on the "best available legal advice and scientific advise".

"The Palaszczuk Government takes environmental protection very seriously," she said.

"We're doing the right thing, we've always done the right thing and continue to do the right thing."

Ms Enoch declined to comment further while the matter was before the courts.

Australian Marine Conservation Society spokeswoman Imogen Zethoven welcomed the prosecution.

"It's now time for both governments to go further," she said.

"AMCS calls on the Queensland Government to cancel Adani's water licence and to rule out extinguishing native title for the mine. And we call on the Federal Government to revoke Adani's federal environmental approval."

The matter is listed for mention in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 23.

Adani is expected to defend the matter in court.