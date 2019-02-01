Adani cuts Labor from its donation list

The first heavy equipment arrives at Adani's Labona Camp in central western Queensland to commence construction on Carmichael Mine last December. Photo: Cameron Laird

INDIAN mining giant Adani donated $35,000 to the Liberal Party and $15,000 to One Nation but shunned Labor last year as it tried to secure support for its Carmichael mine in central Queensland.

The donations are revealed in 2017-18 data from the Australian Electoral Commission that also shows the Liberals and Nationals collected a combined $71 million compared to Labor's $60 million.

National Party coffers swelled courtesy of a $56,500 donation from cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris after the party continued to accept funds from the tobacco industry despite both the Liberals and Labor banning them.

The tobacco giant also gave $40,000 to the Liberal Democrats.

In the last full financial year before the State Government's ban on developer donations, the LNP raised $15.4 million and Queensland Labor $16.7 million. Unions donated $7.9 million to Labor across all state and federal divisions.

The biggest donors, which included the Electrical Trades Union's Victorian branch, gave a combined $1.1 million to state and national Labor branches.

Other big union donations included $118,363.00 from the Maritime Union of Australia Queensland to its state branch.

The federal Liberal Party jumped on the union donation figures, sending out an email to supporters late yesterday calling for them to cough up to compete with union largesse.

Labor also received handouts from Woodside, Macquarie Telecom, the Australian Hotels Association, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank.

The Liberals' big donors included Pratt Holdings, the Australian Hotels Association, Woodside and ANZ, Westpac, Macquarie and Commonwealth banks. The Nationals' biggest donor was Manildra Group with $158,000.

Almost $600,000 was donated to the Greens by former women's studies professor Chilla Bulbeck.