Adani delay 'hurts locals who want mine work'

Jay Fielding
| 25th May 2017 2:30 PM
EARLIER AGREEMENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in India this year.
EARLIER AGREEMENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in India this year.

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson should tell her colleagues in cabinet to get out of the way and approve the Adani coal mine.

That's according to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Adani has indefinitely postponed a final investment decision on its massive Central Queensland mine until cabinet ministers reach agreement over a proposed royalties "holiday”.

Adani sold its massive Central Queensland mine to Queenslanders with the promise it would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"I would have thought the Member for Bundaberg would be focusing on creating jobs in Queensland. and telling her cabinet colleagues to get out of the way and approve Adani,” Mr Pitt said.

"Adani will bring thousands of jobs to Central Queensland, which people in our electorate could be applying for if she and her government weren't standing in the way.”

OTHER SIDE: Community opinion about the project has been split, with protests around the country.
OTHER SIDE: Community opinion about the project has been split, with protests around the country.

But Ms Donaldson said that wasn't the case.

"In relation to Adani, all government approvals have been finalised and the ball is now squarely in Adani's court to obtain finance and finalise their own processes,” she said.

The Member for Bundaberg said she stood by her government's record on regional job creation.

"We've boosted local infrastructure and tourism projects, and established a State Development Area around the Bundaberg Port which will bring even more jobs to our town,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said she valued young people in the community and the Palaszczuk Government was actively working to improve their future.

That included the restoration of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, which, she said, was getting young and long-term unemployed people into work.

"Our Back to Work Youth Boost program has helped over 300 young people into work in the Wide Bay to date.”

GRAPHIC IMAGE: A graphic produced by Adani about its massive Carmicheal mine project.
GRAPHIC IMAGE: A graphic produced by Adani about its massive Carmicheal mine project.

There's been no love lost between the LNP's Mr Pitt and Labor's Ms Donaldson this week.

The pair yesterday traded barbs in the ongoing debate over introducing the cashless welfare card system to Hinkler.

Ms Donaldson slammed Mr Pitt for asking for residents' feedback on the proposal and then deleting dissenting comments and blocking people on social media.

He had accused her of running a scare campaign on the issue.

BLANKETING smoke is covering much of Bundaberg with confusion as to its source.

RACING FORWARD: Nathan Sullivan puts his foot down for East Magpies in the BRL game at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.

Magpies lose points after going over cap against Isis

EARLIER AGREEMENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in India this year.

Ministers told to get out of the way

