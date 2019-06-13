ADANI: Approval an appaling 'slap in the face'

Pro-Adani supporters gathered in Clermont to protest against anti-Adani environment activists in April this year. The proposed mine will be built in the North Galilee Basin, 160km northwest of Clermont.

Pro-Adani supporters gathered in Clermont to protest against anti-Adani environment activists in April this year. The proposed mine will be built in the North Galilee Basin, 160km northwest of Clermont. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

INTERNATIONAL environmental campaign group Greenpeace has described the approval of Adani's Galilee Basin mine as appalling.

The Queensland Government this afternoon approved the mine's controversial groundwater plan - the final roadblock to the controversial development.

In North and Central Queensland the approval is being declared a win for regional communities.

But Greenpeace Australia Pacific chief executive officer David Ritter said the approval was not in the interest of wildlife and a "thriving living planet".

"This decision will be remembered as an infamous failure of good governance of our precious country. Coal is the number one driver of the climate crisis in Australia, which is exacerbating droughts all over the country."

The approval in question centres on Adani's proposal to manage the impact on artesian basin water supplies, which includes the ancient Doongmabulla Springs.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow has since released a statement confirming its approval. Picture: Annette Dew.

"As droughts become worse and more intense from climate change, the Queensland Government's approval of Adani's plan to let its coal mine suck ancient water sources dry is a slap in the face of common sense," Mr Ritter said.

After an uphill battle of almost nine years, nine legal reviews and a spend of $3.7 billion, Adani told News Queensland work would begin within weeks.

In contrast to the beliefs of environmental groups, communities around the mine are expected to celebrate the news.

People in rural areas including Mackay, Collinsville and Townsville desperately hoped the mine would go ahead to open the Galilee Basin and bring life back to regional economies.