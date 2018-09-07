Menu
Is Russell Crowe dating actor Sophia Forrest?
Billionaire’s daughter on Russell Crowe dating rumours

by Kris Crane
7th Sep 2018 5:57 AM
ACTOR Sophia Forrest has passed up a chance to shut down rumours she is dating Russell Crowe.

Forrest, 23, who is the daughter of mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, has been linked on several occasions to her dad's friend Crowe, 54.

Actor Sophia Forrest has been linked to Russell Crowe. But when asked, she chose to walk away. Picture: David Swift
At Vogue American Express Fashion's Night Out in Sydney yesterday, Forrest was happy to chat to The Daily Telegraph about her career but walked away mid-sentence when the subject of Crowe came up, and as she was asked: "Do you want to shut down the speculation?"

The rising star, who joined Love Child for its final season, was visibly rattled, rushing back to friends and a publicist.

Just last week, Forrest and Crowe were spotted together in the Gladiator star's private box cheering on his beloved Rabbitohs.

Just last week she was spotted in Rabbitoh’s gear cheering on Crowe’s side. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
They were also spotted sitting and drinking together on a couch at an awards night after-party last December.

Before declining to speak about the rumours, Forrest had said she was enjoying a great year professionally.

"Working with Rachel Griffiths in her feature directorial debut (Ride Like A Girl) was such a thrill, it was a real privilege to be on that set," she said.

