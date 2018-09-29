Activities to keep your kids entertained for the holidays

Brisbanes Jackson Cooper is looking forward to some high-speed fun at today's karting.

Brisbanes Jackson Cooper is looking forward to some high-speed fun at today's karting. Mike Knott BUN280918SOCIALS3

LOOKING for ideas to entertain the kids in the second week of the holidays? There's plenty on offer.

MONDAY

Bundaberg's Big Play School Adventure

Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.

When: 10am-1pm

Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)

Cost: Free

Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au

TUESDAY

Spinning top art (ages 2-6)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spinning-top-art-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836397005

WEDNESDAY

Moncrieff Melodies/Watling & Bates

When: 10am

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $10

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/moncrieff-melodies-watling-bates

Sock creatures (7-12)

When: 10am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sock-creatures-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836440134

Clouds and rain windsock (ages 2 and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/clouds-and-rain-windsock-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836056988

THURSDAY

Create an optical illusion lion (ages 5-11)

When: 3pm to 4pm

Where: Gin Gin Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304620

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/optical-illusion-lion-school-holiday-activity-gin-gin-library-tickets-49827832388

DIY bath salts (ages 13-19)

When: 10.30am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304140.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/diy-bath-salts-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836477245

Cupcake liner firework picture (ages 2 and above)

When: 10.30am

Where: Childers Library

Cost: Free

Info: Bookings essential 41304650

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/cupcake-liner-fireworks-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836093096

FRIDAY

Crush Festival Mini Maker Space

When: 3.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Library

Cost: Free

Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/mini-makerspace/

Modern Maori Quartet (performance)

When: 7.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: Family pass of 2 adult + 2 child $85

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/modern-maori-quartet-thats-us-crush-festival

SATURDAY

Crush Festival Block Party - Street Theatre Workshop

When: 2pm and 5pm

Where: School of Arts, Bourbong St

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-block-party-street-theatre-workshop-crush-festival

Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Wigglebot

When: 5pm and 7pm

Where: Anglican Parish Hall

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-wigglebo

Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Night Light

When: 5pm and 7pm (parent supervision required)

Where: Anglican Parish Hall

Cost: Free

Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-night-light

Crush Festival Whistle-Stop Shindig

When: 7.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $15

See acclaimed bluegrass duo Watling & Bates and Bundaberg's Matthew Munro across four concerts during the week. Selected local performers will 'step-up' at local halls for the chance to perform at the final night at The Moncrieff. Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/whistle-stop-shindig-crush-festival

SUNDAY

Crush Festival Teens on the Green

When: 4.30pm-6.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Railway Historical Museum, 28 Station Street

Cost: Gold coin donation

Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/teens-on-the-green/