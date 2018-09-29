Activities to keep your kids entertained for the holidays
LOOKING for ideas to entertain the kids in the second week of the holidays? There's plenty on offer.
MONDAY
Bundaberg's Big Play School Adventure
Different art play activities each day in the Gallery park.
When: 10am-1pm
Where: BRAG park (Barolin St)
Cost: Free
Info: www.bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au
TUESDAY
Spinning top art (ages 2-6)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 4130 4140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spinning-top-art-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836397005
WEDNESDAY
Moncrieff Melodies/Watling & Bates
When: 10am
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: $10
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/moncrieff-melodies-watling-bates
Sock creatures (7-12)
When: 10am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sock-creatures-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836440134
Clouds and rain windsock (ages 2 and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/clouds-and-rain-windsock-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836056988
THURSDAY
Create an optical illusion lion (ages 5-11)
When: 3pm to 4pm
Where: Gin Gin Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304620
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/optical-illusion-lion-school-holiday-activity-gin-gin-library-tickets-49827832388
DIY bath salts (ages 13-19)
When: 10.30am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304140.
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/diy-bath-salts-school-holiday-activity-bundaberg-library-tickets-49836477245
Cupcake liner firework picture (ages 2 and above)
When: 10.30am
Where: Childers Library
Cost: Free
Info: Bookings essential 41304650
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/cupcake-liner-fireworks-school-holiday-activity-childers-library-tickets-49836093096
FRIDAY
Crush Festival Mini Maker Space
When: 3.30pm
Where: Bundaberg Library
Cost: Free
Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/mini-makerspace/
Modern Maori Quartet (performance)
When: 7.30pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: Family pass of 2 adult + 2 child $85
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/modern-maori-quartet-thats-us-crush-festival
SATURDAY
Crush Festival Block Party - Street Theatre Workshop
When: 2pm and 5pm
Where: School of Arts, Bourbong St
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-block-party-street-theatre-workshop-crush-festival
Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Wigglebot
When: 5pm and 7pm
Where: Anglican Parish Hall
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-wigglebo
Crush Festival Maker Space - Make a Night Light
When: 5pm and 7pm (parent supervision required)
Where: Anglican Parish Hall
Cost: Free
Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/crush-makerspace-make-night-light
Crush Festival Whistle-Stop Shindig
When: 7.30pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Cost: $15
See acclaimed bluegrass duo Watling & Bates and Bundaberg's Matthew Munro across four concerts during the week. Selected local performers will 'step-up' at local halls for the chance to perform at the final night at The Moncrieff. Info: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/whistle-stop-shindig-crush-festival
SUNDAY
Crush Festival Teens on the Green
When: 4.30pm-6.30pm
Where: Bundaberg Railway Historical Museum, 28 Station Street
Cost: Gold coin donation
Info: www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/teens-on-the-green/