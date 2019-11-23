Activists hold vigil for thousands of chooks left to die

TOOWOOMBA vegan activist Mo Orr was devastated when she was denied access to hundreds of chickens left to die in the sun after the semi-trailer transporting them rolled Thursday afternoon.

Knowing the birds died a slow and painful death motivated Mrs Orr and her fellow vegans to stand vigil at the crash site this morning.

"We are so sorry that we could not save those chickens, but we will never stop trying to save the birds that come after them," she said

"They are chickens that will be purpose bred, live in appalling conditions and then be killed for a meal."

About a dozen activist hoisted signs to promote the anti-meat documentary Dominion while motorists beeped their vehicle horns and yelled abuse.

Mrs Orr said the harsh words and snide comments directed at her, either in person or online, were easily ignored.

"I am so used to the abuse, but I think it is incredibly sad," she said.

"I'm not so concerned about the trolls but more the people who actually believe there is the possibility of humane slaughter.

Mo Orr with vegan activists at a public awareness vigil at the site of a truck crash that killed chickens, Saturday, November 23, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

"I think this is why the industry is so non-transparent because it knows it is not humane."

The vigil started at about 9.30am at the top of the Toowoomba Range.

More than 1000 chickens died after the truck rolled at about 10.30am Thursday.

Those that survived were transferred of a new vehicle and shipped off to be processed.