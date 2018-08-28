Menu
Floyd Moynihan received a $200 fine and no conviction for his involvement in an illegal animal rights movement on the Sunshine Coast.
Activist fined over trespass of Coast animal farms

Sarah Barnham
27th Aug 2018 6:33 PM
AN ANIMAL rights activist said he didn't regret being involved in offending where two Coast animal farms were broken into and livestock stolen.

Floyd Zeke Moynihan pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for his involvement with two groups that entered Glasshouse Country Farms and nearby Mountain View Poultry on December 7, 2017.

The court heard the plan was to attend the premises and get footage of what the groups believed were 'cruel practices' happening behind closed doors.

But photos posted to Facebook and later reported to police revealed members of the group stole livestock from the farms.

Fellow activists Katerina Khmara and Joshua Landicho pleaded guilty to the theft of 13 chickens and two pigs on June 4 however the court heard Moynihan had no involvement in the theft.

The court heard the whereabouts of the livestock was unknown but it was believed they all received vet treatment.

Magistrate McLaughlin said there was "some admiration in the offending" and it showed Moynihan had "good morals".

However, the 26-year-old shouldn't have taken the law into his own hands, Magistrate McLaughlin said.

He ordered Moynihan to pay a $200 fine and did not record a conviction.

Outside the court Moynihan told the Daily he did not regret the trespassing but it could have been done in a better way.

"We did it to spread awareness, people don't know what goes on behind closed doors," he said.

"It could have been done differently."

He said he would attend future "outside" movements of the group and felt good about the outcome of his court matters.

