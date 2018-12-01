Acting Prime Minister visits devastated region

ACTING Prime Minister Michael McCormack spoke with evacuated communities residing in Miriam Vale today.

Just one day after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited victims of the fires raging throughout the region, Mr McCormack joined Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett to speak to affected communities taking refuge in the town's evacuation centre.

"I was here in better circumstances just the other day," he said.

"In these circumstances though, these trying and troubled times, in the worst of times you see the best of Australians.

"As Matt Burnett well knows, you see the best of Queenslanders.

"The Queenslanders will get through these fires, they will because they are resilient, they are brave and they are courageous."

He said he witnessed the evacuees in the centre showing these traits, putting aside their own struggles to ensure other members in the centre were looked after.

The Acting Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, chatting with Juliette Wright from the charity group GIVIT. Brian Cassidy

There were still 114 fires burning between Bundaberg and Mackay when Mr McCormack spoke to residents at midday.

"Theses are very trying times - 600 firefighters from right across Australia have come to Queensland to help put these blazes out."

Mr McCormack also met damage assessment crews in Mount Larcom and went to the incident control centre at Agnes Waters.

He said computer enhanced technology was being used to predict the movements of the fire and ensure preventative measures were taken.

"That technology saved Gracemere, that technology was able to save a town of 8000 people," Mr McCormack said.

The Acting Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, speaking at a press conference held at Miriam Vale on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

He commended the local authorities, volunteers and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett for their tremendous efforts during these difficult circumstances and urged residents not to return to their homes until it was deemed safe.

"We saw just last night, a tragic incident west of Rockhampton where a young man, with his whole life ahead of him, had a tree fall on him."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr McCormack said the death was a tragic loss that took place when the man was clearing a fire break on his family's property.

"We mourn with those people, we grieve with their community, we don't want to see any more tragedies," he said, " that is why we need to be calm, we need to be measured, and we need to listen to local authorities."

Mr McCormack has taken on the role of acting PM while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in Argentina for the G20 Summit.