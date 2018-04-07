Act of revenge on housemates comes to bite man

A WONDUNNA man stole a $200 gift voucher from a housemate because he thought they owed him money, but the act of revenge landed Jayke Ashley Dowe in court.



The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing and attempting to dishonestly obtain goods.

He took the gift voucher following a heated discussion with the victim on January 3 and attempted to use it a few weeks later.



But the victim informed the store the card had been stolen, and Dowe was busted.



Dowe was fined $400.