Missing boy found, mother arrested

THE mother of missing Canberra boy Phoenix Mapham has been arrested and will face charges, after the six-year-old was found alive one week after he went missing.

In a statement, ACT Police said Phoenix had been found safe and well in the Carwoola area, near Queanbeyan, late Thursday afternoon.

"Our focus since last Thursday has been the safety of Phoenix. It is tremendous news that he has been found, and that he is safe and well," ACT Police Detective Station Sergeant Hains said.

"Many people provided information during the investigation. This was invaluable, and helped ACT Policing, NSW Police Force, and other agencies to find Phoenix this afternoon."

Phoenix spent some time in Canberra Hospital where he was seen by a doctor before being reunited with his father, Cliff Mapham and his partner Rachel.

The six-year-old went missing on August 23 and was last seen with his mother Tessa Woodcock.

Police say Ms Woodcock was found nearby shortly after they located her son. She has been arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where she will face charges related to the unlawful taking of Phoenix. Detectives will seek her extradition to the ACT today.

The parents of Phoenix Mapham.

After a terrifying week, Mr Mapham said he was planning to treat little Phoenix to his favourite meal when he finally returned home.

Waiting outside of Canberra Hospital overnight, Mr Mapham told A Current Affair he was "dying with anticipation" to see his boy, seven days after ACT Police issued its first ever Amber Alert to find him.

"He does have a favourite meal. The fish shops are closed unfortunately so he'll have to get it tomorrow but he loves his salmon fillet with broccoli, honey carrots and Dad's mashed potato," Mr Mapham told ACA.

Cliff and his partner Rachel spent an agonising week hoping Phoenix would be found safe but said the support had been overwhelming.

"We're over the moon, we're really relieved. Maybe I can eat and sleep again," Mr Mapham said.

Phoenix Mapham and his mother Tessa Woodcock. Picture: AAP/ACT Policing