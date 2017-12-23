Act of brotherly love sends pot smoker to court

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A MARIJUANA smoker who drove at midnight to go and get his brother says he did so because he cared about his safety.

Harley Payne told Bundaberg Magistrates Court he had no intention of driving.

"I went to pick my brother up as I've been bashed (at night) and didn't want the same thing to happen to him,” Payne said.

Payne pleaded guilty to driving with marijuana in his system after police pulled him over at 12.15am on November 10.

Payne was previously convicted of a drug driving offence in February.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring disqualified Payne for three months and fined him $600, which he sent to SPER.