Across The Waves crash out of Division 1 finals race

Bingera will get another bite at the cherry in this Friday’s game against Brothers Aston Villa.

FOOTBALL:ATW has crashed out of the ladies’ Division 1 competition after going down 3-1 against Brothers Aston Villa on Friday night.

Across The Waves coach Mark Hodgkinson said it was a disappointing loss but he was still happy with the side’s performance.

“The girls did really, really well actually,” Hodgkinson said.

He said a lack of confidence let the side down in the crucial moments, but the young age of the players meant he could help shape them into a much stronger side over the coming seasons.

Brothers Aston Villa coach Andrew Dickinson was not confident ahead of the match, but said the side had gained some heart from a past victory against ATW.

Dickinson was not available to comment yesterday.

Bingera coach Hayden Minter was not expecting his side to be on the wrong end of a 6-0 score­line against United Park Eagles in the preceding game.

“We just didn’t turn up Friday night, we didn’t turn up with the right attitude,” Minter said.

He said a number of his side were playing their first semi-final game and didn’t realise just how different it was to regular games.

“We were just off pace – that was evident from the whistle,” he said.

Minter was happy to welcome back his two leading goalscorers for the game.

“In saying that, it’s a team effort,” he added.

Minter intends to train the Bingera ladies to up the tempo and get them moving a little faster before they face Brothers to make sure they secure the crucial first few minutes of the game.

“We definitely have to start better – we can’t give them that 10 minutes,” he said.