Bingera will get another bite at the cherry in this Friday’s game against Brothers Aston Villa.
Sport

Across The Waves crash out of Division 1 finals race

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com
28th Aug 2019 9:15 AM
FOOTBALL:ATW has crashed out of the ladies’ Division 1 competition after going down 3-1 against Brothers Aston Villa on Friday night.

Across The Waves coach Mark Hodgkinson said it was a disappointing loss but he was still happy with the side’s performance.

“The girls did really, really well actually,” Hodgkinson said.

He said a lack of confidence let the side down in the crucial moments, but the young age of the players meant he could help shape them into a much stronger side over the coming seasons.

Brothers Aston Villa coach Andrew Dickinson was not confident ahead of the match, but said the side had gained some heart from a past victory against ATW.

Dickinson was not available to comment yesterday.

Bingera coach Hayden Minter was not expecting his side to be on the wrong end of a 6-0 score­line against United Park Eagles in the preceding game.

“We just didn’t turn up Friday night, we didn’t turn up with the right attitude,” Minter said.

He said a number of his side were playing their first semi-final game and didn’t realise just how different it was to regular games.

“We were just off pace – that was evident from the whistle,” he said.

Unlike ATW, Bingera will get another bite at the cherry in this Friday’s game against Brothers Aston Villa.

Minter was happy to welcome back his two leading goalscorers for the game.

“In saying that, it’s a team effort,” he added.

Minter intends to train the Bingera ladies to up the tempo and get them moving a little faster before they face Brothers to make sure they secure the crucial first few minutes of the game.

“We definitely have to start better – we can’t give them that 10 minutes,” he said.

across the waves atw bingera brothers aston villa division 1 football
Bundaberg News Mail

