Acrobats swing into town as part of Carnivale celebrations

TRAINING: Some of the memberes of Circa Zoo Troupe at Fairymead House.

TRAINING: Some of the memberes of Circa Zoo Troupe at Fairymead House.

IT'S a zoo in Bundaberg during the school holidays.

At least that's true this time around, with the acrobats from Circa Zoo Troupe in Brisbane swinging by to perform.

Today the group of 12 is visiting Fairymead House to learn about our sugar industry and on Saturday they will take part in a South Sea Islander tour to experience fist-hand the stories of our region and to look for inspiration for their show.

While they are here they will train alongside 20 Bundaberg performers and together deliver a performance as part of this year's Crush Carnivale next month.

"This year's show has a farming theme, an important part of the lifeblood of the Bundaberg region,” artistic director Shelley Pisani said.

Over the past three years, Circa and Creative Regions have been collaborating to build contemporary circus skills in the region. Already rich with a wealth of dance and gymnastic talent, Circa Crush has brought a year-round training program for all ages.

This is the final funded year of this program.

Circa trainer Pitisi Hatcher has been involved in the project from the beginning and said it had been amazing to share circus with the talented people of Bundy.

"Contemporary circus' combination of developing skills while encouraging self-expression has meant we've seen young people evolve in this project. The creativity, quirky humour and skilful movement that finds its way into the shows every year is very impressive,” she said.

This project is a Creative Regions and Circa Partnership. Circa Crush has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Department of Communications and the Arts' Festivals Australia program'. We also thank the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation for their support.

Visit www.crushfestival

qld.com.au for more.