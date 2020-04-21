Acorn team motivated by joy of children

HAVING spent 12 years in the childcare industry, Acorn East kindergarten teacher Rebecca Bell has had some remarkable moments in her career but none like the impact coronavirus has had on the early learning sector.

Despite what is happening in the world, Ms Bell said coming to work every day, leaving the world behind and enjoying the wonderful children was keeping her life and emotional wellbeing fulfilled.

“I stay motivated because of my team at Acorn, beautiful children and families, my own family and just knowing that I am making a difference by staying at work and being greeted by the children each day that look forward to our arrival,” she said.

“My role is something that I am passionate about because there is nothing better than making a difference in the important early years of a child’s development, ensuring they enter the world with the emotional, social, communication and cognitive skills to give them the very best start in life.

“Maintaining a routine is definitely beneficial for the children because they thrive on normality and routine, seeing this as consistency in the ever-changing world.”

While high levels of hygiene have always been an essential part of any childcare service, Acorn East and Acorn Childcare Centre are limiting non-essential contact within the service, having a designated drop-off and pick-up zone, having children and staff wash hands on arrival and departure, removing unnecessary soft toys and dress-ups to allow for easier hygiene practices, increased hand washing and cleaning processes and even role modelling alternative ways to greet one another and show affection.

“We have been able to adapt our routines while ensuring they have ample outside time for fresh air and physical play, prioritising fun and laughter each and every day to take the stressors from their lives,” Ms Bell said.

“Those families that are self-isolating at present, we are maintaining contact through our online portals to keep in touch with the room programs and what the children are doing at home.

“We are also providing ideas for activities and experiences for families to keep children engaged and learning at home.

“We even hosted a four-year-old birthday party in the centre – even the virus couldn’t stop that.

“Coming to work each day and seeing the children’s faces light up takes the focus off the world problems and allows us to focus on our ­important job of nurturing children.”