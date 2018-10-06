Runaway 'spunky mumma' hauled in to face MDMA, ice charges

Chelsea Djukich was meant to stand trila in 2016 for drug trafficking operations.

A WOMAN who was extradited from New South Wales to the Sunshine Coast after she allegedly fled the state on drug charges has appeared in court for the first time.

Chelsea Shirley Djukich, 42, appeared briefly in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday, but will remain in the watch house until Wednesday when her lawyer Adrian Hawkes will represent her.

Chelsea Shirley Djukich was extradited from New South Wales to the Sunshine Coast to face drug trafficking charges. Facebook

Ms Djukich was set to stand trial in 2016 for drug trafficking operations and the supply of MDMA and ice when she's accused of fleeing Queensland.

It's alleged Ms Djukich was targeted in two major police investigations, Operation North Absail and Operation Mike Tyras.

Her Facebook page is filled with revealing photographs, many of her in bikinis, and friends label her a "spunky mumma".

Four arrest warrants have been ordered since then with NSW police locating her on September 29.

Ms Djukich is also facing charges of failing to appear in magistrates and supreme court, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, failing to dispose of a syringe and contravening a community service order.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin commented that Ms Djukich had a "very large number" of charges.

He further told the court he was was "very reluctant" to deal with any of Ms Djukich charges while she had supreme court matters outstanding.

Ms Djukich will appear again on October 10.