Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yarroon St.
Yarroon St. Luka Kauzlaric
News

Accused teen stabber sent to mental health service

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Oct 2018 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has sent the 18-year-old man accused of stabbing another teenager to a mental health facility to be assessed.

The Kin Kora teen was charged with one count of unlawful wounding after the incident at about 2.15am outside Central Lane Hotel on Yarroon St on October 6.

Police allege the 18-year-old victim suffered a puncture wound to his abdomen and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield represented the teen in court on Tuesday and said the mental health report she received was "very brief" and provided "limited assistance".

She said police accepted the teen had a history of mental illness and asked that the magistrate order further assessment.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella adjourned the matters to October 15 and ordered the teen be transferred to a mental health facility for assessment.

mental health stabbing teen
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Non compliant buildings at Tom Quinn Centre to be torn down

    premium_icon Non compliant buildings at Tom Quinn Centre to be torn down

    News A NUMBER of buildings at the Tom Quinn Community Centre will be torn down.

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    premium_icon Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    Offbeat Modern Radio Lab project blasts into Bundy

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    premium_icon Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    Politics New report shows just how dangerous regional roads are

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Ignore climate change at our own peril

    LETTERS: Ignore climate change at our own peril

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners