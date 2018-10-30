Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brent Anthony Culleton
Brent Anthony Culleton Facebook
Crime

Accused steroid trafficking policeman's trial date set

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
29th Oct 2018 3:52 PM

A FORMER Queensland Police officer accused of trafficking steroids in Central Queensland has had a delay in his Supreme Court trial.

Brent Anthony Culleton, who was a detective constable at the time of his arrest, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime, and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Culleton's contested charges were due to go to trial in December however the court heard yesterday the prosecution was waiting for a co-accused to have their matters finalised before starting this trial. The new trial date is January 28.

Another co-accused, Stephanie Alice Rumble, 28, pleaded guilty last month in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to eight supply dangerous drug charges and one of possessing a mobile phone used in drug-related crime.

Rumble was ordered to serve a five-month prison term with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

brent anthony culleton steroids supreme court of rockhampton tmbcourt trafficking drugs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    premium_icon Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    News POPULAR ride-sharing company Uber has Bundy in their sights, bringing new job opportunities with them.

    OPINION: Proof govt needs to fix inequality

    premium_icon OPINION: Proof govt needs to fix inequality

    Opinion Bundy women four times more likely to put unborn babies at risk

    Local Partners