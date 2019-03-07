Accused bikie shot in groin facing 7 years in jail

THE man who was shot up to eight times outside his home at Upper Coomera is facing jail time if it is proved he is a bikie.

Gokhan Turkyilmaz, 33, was shot at his leg and groin on Kumnick Dve last Tuesday.

Police allege three weeks earlier Turkyilmaz was involved in a shooting at a Loganholme Shopping Centre.

State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson said anyone found to be involved in organised motorcycle crime groups would receive mandatory jail time.

Bikie and MMA fighter Gokhan Turkyilmaz being brought into the Southport Watchhouse. Picture: Jerad Williams.



"There is an allegation that the person was alleged to be a member of an outlawed motorcycle gang, the Rebels motorcycle gang," he said. "(There is a) mandatory seven-year term of imprisonment if found guilty."

Turkyilmaz was arrested on Tuesday night and taken to the watchhouse, charged with one count of affray and one count of acts causing grievous bodily harm.

He was given bail on medical grounds, following his release from hospital last week after surgery on multiple bullet wounds.

Blood stains near the entrance as police comb the scene at Kumnick Street, Upper Coomera. Photo: Adam Head

Police will allege on February 4, about 4.30pm, Turkyilmaz was one of a number of alleged Rebels involved in a melee at the Logan Hyperdome, which resulted in a 27-year-old, an alleged Bandido, being shot in the leg.

Turkyilmaz will front court later this month.

A motorcycle is taken from the scene at Kumnick Street. Photo: Adam Head

Mr Donaldson said a number of people accused of being involved had been charged.

"There are 12 people facing significant criminal charges, including nine people who are charged with a circumstance of aggravation for being a member of a criminal organisation. "Eight are in custody and the rest are on bail.

"As of today a total of 101 people have been charged with a serious organised crime aggravation for being participants in a criminal organisation, a penalty that has a mandatory seven year jail term."

Last year the organised gangs group, which includes Task Force Maxima, arrested a total of 1179 people on 3665 charges.