Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

A CENTRAL Queensland man shouted at Magistrate Cameron Press that he was a "f------ c---sucker" after he was denied bail for allegedly raping a young girl.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with two counts of rape, as well as one count each of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and driving without a license (repeat offender).

He was not required to enter any pleas and applied for bail.

The court heard the alleged offences took place between September 1 and November 1, 2016.

It was alleged the defendant had, on occasions, raped and indecently dealt with a child who was living at the same address.

The court also heard the girl was able to identify and describe a tattoo on the defendant's penis. Evidence on the objection to bail indicated such a tattoo on the defendant.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert opposed the application due to the serious nature of the allegations, his risk of not attending and the fact he was on parole.

Bail was also objected on the basis the defendant should be in custody for his own protection. When he was charged the defendant allegedly told police, "I should just neck myself".

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant was not on any orders at the time of the alleged offending.

He said the defendant was also not accepting that any of these events happened.

"It is alleged that at the time of the offending in 2016, the victim says she was able to identify the defendants tattoo," he said.

"Police say it is because she was in fact raped.

"I am instructed the tattoo was not put on his body until 2017.

"He is confident he will be able to prove the tattoo was not there at the time of this alleged offending."

Mr King said the defendant had 17 domestic violence offences, committed in the past five years, working against him, however nothing the last few months.

He said he was no longer in contact with the victim and was willing to report to police and not have any contact with the two witnesses.

"These conditions could alleviate any risk he may pose," he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said these were serious allegations and, if convicted, the defendant would face a term of imprisonment.

Mr Press said the evidence was moderate but would "fluctuate" in strength as the matter was investigated.

He was not satisfied the risk the defendant posed for failing to appear could be managed by conditions and the defendant should remain in custody for his own welfare.

When the defendant was told his bail was denied and he would be remanded in custody he shouted it was a "f------ joke".

"The system is f-----," he said.

"F------ c---sucker."

Briefs of evidence were ordered for the rape and the indecent treatment of a child under 16 charges. The matters were adjourned until March 11.