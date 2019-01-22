Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chad Runnalls, 41, allegedly broke into a Coolum chemist and stole drugs and money.
Chad Runnalls, 41, allegedly broke into a Coolum chemist and stole drugs and money. Facebook
Crime

Accused pharmacy burglar to undergo mental health check

Chloe Lyons
by
22nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARCOOLA fisherman accused of a daring smash and grab at a Coast pharmacy will be assessed after concerns he's not mentally fit to face court.

Chad John Runnalls, 41, is accused of breaking into the Live Life Pharmacy at Coolum Park Shopping Centre in December last year by smashing a lock on the door.

Police were alerted to the break-in about 3.15am and arrested Mr Runnalls a short time later in his vehicle.

 

Live Life Pharmacy in Coolum Park Shopping Centre was broken into.
Live Life Pharmacy in Coolum Park Shopping Centre was broken into. John McCutcheon

Officers allegedly found 61 packets of prescription drugs, a sledgehammer and $5413 cash in Mr Runnalls' car.

He's charged with three counts of enter premises by break and commit indictable offence and possess thing intended for use in connection with an offence.

Mr Runnalls appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning for a mention of his case where lawyer Lily Berkeley requested a mental health assessment.

He will appear again on February 18.

burglary crime maroochydore magistrates court pharmacy scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Quarter of Bundaberg kids have health, learning problems

    premium_icon Quarter of Bundaberg kids have health, learning problems

    Health Town planners may be the key to reversing a worrying trend that is impacting the future health, development and learning outcomes of our children

    • 22nd Jan 2019 5:51 AM
    Sliding into a new era for Norville Pool

    Sliding into a new era for Norville Pool

    Community Exciting plans for pool

    • 22nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency

    • 22nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Savage threat lurking in island paradise

    premium_icon Savage threat lurking in island paradise

    News About 150 dingoes share the island with 700,000 tourists a year

    • 22nd Jan 2019 4:58 AM