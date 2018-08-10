EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.

Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.

He faces a total of 651 charges.

