Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in court accused of murder today.
Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in court accused of murder today.
Crime

Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

Zachary O’Brien
14th Oct 2019 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURDER-accused Joel Nathan Blasco has appeared in a Bundaberg court today.

Blasco, 29, is charged with the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man in a Norville Park in November.

A number of witnesses have been called to give evidence at the committal before Magistrate Terry Duroux.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess and Blasco's council, Mr J. Lodziak, this morning cross examined two expert witnesses, including pathologist Dr Lee Marr and Brisbane-based forensic scientist Jacqueline Wilson.

Dr Marr was questioned mostly about a toxicology report of the deceased while Ms Wilson was questioned about the methodology of DNA collection and information gathering.

Dr Marr told the court the victim had drugs, including meth and cannabis, in his system.

Asked about the level of meth by Mr Lodziak, she agreed it was a "high level".

Civilian witnesses are to be called to give evidence this afternoon.

More to come

accused murderer bundaberg court drugs joel nathan blasco meth
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Grand arrival: New car dealership on the rise in Bundy

    premium_icon Grand arrival: New car dealership on the rise in Bundy

    Business A LOCAL car dealership recently celebrated the official open day of their business.

    Surf Life Saving issues Bundy SOS

    premium_icon Surf Life Saving issues Bundy SOS

    Community LIFESAVERS are modern-day heroes who volunteer their time and risk their lives to...

    New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide Bay

    premium_icon New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide...

    News SIX months or 26 weeks, that’s how long it’s taking Wide Bay jobseekers on average...

    Mega $2b community to deliver 3000 jobs

    premium_icon Mega $2b community to deliver 3000 jobs

    Property Construction is due to start in a matter of months.