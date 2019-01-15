Menu
Anthony Peter Sampieri, who was allegedly found naked in a bathroom interfering with a 7-year-old child, arrives at Maroubra Police Station after being released from hospital in 2018. Picture: Hollie Adams.
Crime

Accused child rapist to front court

by AAP
15th Jan 2019 10:38 AM

A man accused of a sex attack on a seven-year-old girl at a Sydney dance studio will face an additional 87 charges when he appears in court today.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, was charged in November with holding the young girl captive in the bathroom of a Kogarah dance studio where he allegedly raped her on November 15.

Sampieri allegedly stabbed a man who came to the girl's rescue before a second man subdued him while police were called.

Anthony Peter Sampieri being escorted into a prison van last year. Picture: Hollie Adams.
The 55-year-old will now face further charges after investigators identified and interviewed potential victims who reported they had received offensive and obscene phone calls, police said.

On Monday he was charged with 87 counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Sampieri remains in custody and will appear at Sutherland Local Court.

- With AAP

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

