Torso case: Saw purchased days after death

AN electric saw was allegedly bought by accused killer Lindy Williams 10 days after her Coolum Football Club president boyfriend was murdered, a court has heard.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to killing 66-year-old George Gerbic in September 2013 but guilty to disposing of his decapitated body by dumping it on the side of a road.

Mr Gerbic's headless, legless and armless torso was found burning on the side of the road near Gympie on September 19, 2013.

His remains were not identified for 10 months.

Williams, 60, has claimed Mr Gerbic died when he fell in their kitchen, hitting his head on the bench.

She told police he slipped on her blood after stabbing her in the arm with a steak knife during an argument about his apparent bisexuality, tax and ex-wife.

Lindy Williams with George Gerbic, whose dismembered body was found near Gympie in September 2013.

The court heard Williams claimed she returned to her home at Tanawha on the Sunshine Coast after staying in hotel to find the man's dismembered body in an ensuite.

She told authorities she dumped the body on the side of a road because she was too afraid to go to police, the court heard during the trial.

Crown prosector Todd Fuller QC this morning told the court Mr Gerbic was killed by Williams sometime around September 6 and the woman allegedly bought an electric saw from a Maroochydore Bunnings on September 16, five years ago.

"So 10 days later this lady, the crown says, was purchasing a saw," he said during his closing submissions to the jury.

"This is not a panicked act … throughout this time she is talking to her friends, sending emails, making a conscious decision about what she's done. She is covering up something that she has to cover up."

Mr Fuller told the jury Williams had been seen by a local business owner nearby a skip bin at Maroochydore days after the saw was purchased.

The court earlier heard an electric saw that contained Mr Gerbic's DNA was found in a box nearby a business close to the bins.

"There is no direct evidence that the saw bought was the saw recovered by police but you might think, in the circumstances, you can draw the inference," he said.

Williams allegedly contacted Mr Gerbic's friends and family from his phone and email account, posing as the man, after his death.

"Is this all part of keeping George alive when he no longer is?" Mr Fuller said.

The court has also heard Williams claimed she checked into a hotel after the argument with Mr Gerbic, but the crown allege she did not arrive at the hotel until two days later.

Williams defence barrister Simon Lewis will deliver his closing submissions later today.