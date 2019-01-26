Menu
The family of Breeana Robinson attend Southport Court as Dan Shearin faces murder charges. Janine Mackney, Breeana's aunt with a photo and a flower outside court. Pics Adam Head
News

Accused balcony killer comes face-to-face with grieving family

by Talisa Eley
26th Jan 2019 4:30 PM

THE man accused of murdering a Gold Coast cheerleader will remain behind bars after fronting court this morning.

Jayden Moorea, formally known as Dan Shearin, 45, is accused of throwing girlfriend Breeana Robinson, 21, off their 11th-storey balcony in Southport in 2013.

Moorea was represented by high-profile criminal lawyer Chris Hannay, who indicted he will apply for bail in the Supreme Court next week.

He was charged with one count each of murder, damaging evidence with intent and attempted fraud yesterday.

Moorea appeared in Southport Magistrates Court today in a white T-shirt looking calm and collected.

He avoided eye contact with Breeana's family throughout proceedings as they watched on from the front row.

Police applied for a forensic procedure order which was not opposed and the case will return to court on February 19.

Criminal lawyer Chris Hannay said Jayden Hannay will apply for bail next week.
Mr Hannay said his client was "disappointed" by the charges.

"He's a bit down, obviously, he's never been in this position before but he's coping," he said.

Mr Hannay said he hoped "everyone on both sides gets a fair go" in court.

The family of Breeana Robinson, aunts Sharon Rowe and Janine Mackney outside court. Pics Adam Head
Breeana's aunts Janine Mackney and Sharon Rowe were flanked by family as they clutched pink roses and a photo of their niece outside the courthouse.

Her family have pledged to attend each court date throughout the case.

"We'll be back," Ms Rowe said, "it's nice to be here, he saw us and felt the vibe, there were no smiles from him today."

accused killer balcony breeana robinson court gold coast jayden moorea

