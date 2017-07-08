Accused kidnapper's friend blames medication

MISSING GIRL: Police and emergency services investigate the scene in 2014.

A FRIEND of accused child kidnapper Eden Kane says prescribed medication for depression may be to blame for his strange behaviour.

In evidence when cross-examined by defence barrister John Allen, the woman told a Bundaberg Magistrates Court hearing how she spoke to Kane's doctor in Childers "about his bizarre behaviour” around Christmas 2013.

She went to the doctor after noticing Kane's eyes when he was helping her one day.

"I said to him, 'look at your eyes'. His pupils were just black,” she said.

"He went off his brain (and said) 'don't say anything about my eyes'.

"They were mad-looking eyes.”

"I went and asked her (the GP) for help,” the woman said.

"His doctor was treating him with medication he shouldn't be on.

"I told her if you don't do anything to help him he will hurt himself or someone else.”

The woman said her son contacted the pharmaceutical company and told of Kane's behaviour.

"They (the company) were to ring his doctor and get him off Zoloft,” she said.

"You can't have Zoloft with bipolar plus other anti-depressants he was taking.

"We tried to get him help.

"We thought something was wrong with him. We wanted him assessed.”