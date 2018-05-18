Accused in tears, bail refused

BAIL REFUSED: A man accused of posting naked photos of his former partner online has been remanded in custody.

BAIL REFUSED: A man accused of posting naked photos of his former partner online has been remanded in custody. Pexels

A MAGISTRATE has refused bail to a man accused of uploading naked photos of his former partner to fake social media profiles he allegedly made in her name.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was in tears as Magistrate Belinda Merrin ordered him to remain behind bars, facing a string of charges of repeatedly contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had a limited but relevant criminal history, with his "inappropriate behaviour” escalating.

The 23-year-old was also charged with assaulting police after he allegedly struck one officer in the groin area and attempted to head butt a second officer as police tried to arrest him on Thursday.

In arguing why his client should be granted bail, defence lawyer Matt Maloy conceded his client's "behaviour was concerning” but submitted there had been no actual acts of physical violence against the woman.

He said that the 23-year-old could be subjected to strict bail conditions, including no contact and reporting to police.

But Ms Merrin said the man's behaviour had escalated and no conditions could convince her they would alleviate the risk of him committing further offences.

She said despite the lack of physical violence, she also considered his actions to be serious examples of domestic violence.

"Using photos shared privately in a relationship ... persistent abuse and derogatory remarks ... there's so many acts of domestic violence,” she said.

Ms Merrin said in recent times the accused had been in regular contact with police and despite the attention he'd continued to commit very serious instances of domestic violence with increasing frequency.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody and the matters adjourned until June 4.