Accused escapee to front Bundaberg court
A BUNDAERG woman who allegedly escaped from a Brisbane correctional facility on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Bundaberg.
Bundaberg woman Jade Hucman, 26, and 27-year-old Chloe Peterson were reported missing from the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion about 10pm Saturday, sparking a police hunt.
The NewsMail understands Hucman handed herself into the Bundaberg police station yesterday afternoon.
Hucman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.
Police confirmed a female is in police custody charged with escaping lawful custody.