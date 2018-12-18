Menu
ACCUSED: Jade Hucman handed herself in to police in Bundaberg after allegedly escaping lawful custody.
Accused escapee to front Bundaberg court

Carolyn Booth
18th Dec 2018 8:12 AM
A BUNDAERG woman who allegedly escaped from a Brisbane correctional facility on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg woman Jade Hucman, 26, and 27-year-old Chloe Peterson were reported missing from the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion about 10pm Saturday, sparking a police hunt.

The NewsMail understands Hucman handed herself into the Bundaberg police station yesterday afternoon.

Hucman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Police confirmed a female is in police custody charged with escaping lawful custody.

