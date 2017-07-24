Accused drug supplier dad-to-be bailed to live with parents

DAD-TO-BE and accused drug supplier Travis Charles McCosh has been granted bail to live with his mum and dad in Bundaberg.

McCosh, 33, who entered no pleas, appeared in custody before Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with entering a dwelling, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs marijuana and methylamphetamine at Ashfield in May, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs at Ashfield on May 18 and May 19, unlawful possession of weapons, having drug utensils, receiving tainted property, obstructing police, and failing to appear before a court.

Police opposed bail in a hand-up affidavit before the magistrate.

In the application, lawyer Rian Dwyer said McCosh was a mechanic and rigger who after a relationship breakdown in 2015 started to self-medicate with drugs.

He said McCosh was supported in court by his new partner and brother.

And he was set to become a first-time father, Mr Dwyer saying the child's mother was with someone else.

He said this was the first time McCosh had spent time in custody and was potentially at risk of spending too much time in custody on the charges.

"The supply charges are only offers to supply, not actual supplies which decreases criminality. He has spent two months in custody on these charges," Mr Dwyer said.

He said McCosh states he is drug free in jail and wants to stay that way "especially with his first child coming into the world".

When magistrate Belinda Merrin queried his risk of failing to appear before the court, noting a prior failure offence, Mr Dwyer said McCosh only had himself to blame.

Ms Merrin said McCosh, while on probation (for other offences) was charged with drug offences and failing to appear.

Then in Bundaberg he had been charged with more drug offending.

Ms Merrin granted bail but imposed frequent reporting conditions to Bundaberg police.

The case was adjourned to September.