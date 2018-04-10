Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege Russell Williams, a 51-year-old Rosedale man, murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.
Police allege Russell Williams, a 51-year-old Rosedale man, murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.
News

Accused double murderer's lawyer given time to check evidence

Tegan Annett
by
10th Apr 2018 5:44 PM

THE lawyer representing Russell Williams will delve into two boxes of evidence over the next four weeks in relation to the Rosedale man's drug production and murder charges.

The 51-year-old Rosedale man was charged with the alleged murder of Derek Van Der Poel and Robert Grayson in January after police and investigators had a breakthrough in the 25-year cold case.

Mr Williams' charges were mentioned for the first time in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994 and on September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (then 23) was reported missing to Calliope police.

Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May 1993.

It's believed at the time the men were tending a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park.

Mr Williams was charged on March 27 with production of dangerous drugs. Police allege he was running a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park, near the Boyne Valley, between 1991 and 1995.

Fisher Dore associate Rian Dwyer, who was representing Mr Williams, said he had received two boxes of partial evidence yesterday ahead of the 2pm mention.

The Bundaberg lawyer requested an adjournment to allow for perusal of the evidence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho adjourned the committal mention for May 8.

Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch and the Brisbane Homicide Squad revisited evidence and interviewed more than 100 people before they charged Mr Williams.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of the two men.

cold case double murder gladstone magistrates court russell williams
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Would this plan to cut petrol prices work?

    Would this plan to cut petrol prices work?

    Politics WOULD easily accessible fuel price information change the way you fill up the car?

    Gift-giver socks it to Batt with bin chicken reference

    Gift-giver socks it to Batt with bin chicken reference

    Offbeat Socks a reference to maiden speech

    Why a 135-year-old Bundy newspaper is basically Facebook

    Why a 135-year-old Bundy newspaper is basically Facebook

    Offbeat Antique edition makes its way back to region

    Bundy's new pet-friendly cafe

    Bundy's new pet-friendly cafe

    News Pop in to Coffee At Dayzees

    Local Partners