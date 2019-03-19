Accused dog basher to appear in court
THE MACKAY man accused of the brutal attack on a dog which was captured on a nearby CCTV camera will front the Mackay Magistrates Court again today
30-year-old Andrew Coleman faces serious animal cruelty charges related to the incident which happened in February.
The RSPCA released the graphic footage of the animal attack in an effort to identify the alleged culprit.
Social media went into overdrive with people expressing their disgust at the cruel act which the RSPCA slammed as "disturbing".
Mr Coleman originally appeared in court on March 19. Magistrate Ron Muirhead formally charged the 30-year-old and banned him from having animals while the case was before the courts.
Today will be Mr Coleman's third appearance in court following a brief mention in April.
More to come.