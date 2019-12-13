Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.
Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.
Crime

Accused 'cocaine importing' chiropractor set to face trial

by Mark Buttler
13th Dec 2019 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A prominent chiropractor will face trial over large-scale cocaine trafficking allegations.

Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates' Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.

Mr Sipser is facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two of possessing cocaine and two of dealing in the proceeds of crime.

A County Court trial, expected to run for 10 days, has been scheduled for February 26 next year.

Mr Sipser has been on remand since his arrest by Australian Federal Police officers 12 months ago.

It has been alleged that 120kg of cocaine concealed in 600 wine bottles was delivered to his Elwood clinic in July last year.

Two men who collected it were arrested at Tallarook, north of Melbourne, and later released without charge.

It has been alleged Mr Sipser bought wine online from Johannesburg in the period before police swooped.

He was denied bail in a Supreme Court hearing in May.

cocaine court c rime d rugs warren sipser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        News THE fire at Avondale broke out just after 1pm this afternoon and eight crews remain on scene.

        Funding awarded to our schools

        premium_icon Funding awarded to our schools

        Education FOURTEEN Bundaberg schools have been awarded $199,815 funding to share as part of...

        New campaign to put safety first this summer

        premium_icon New campaign to put safety first this summer

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland has launched a new campaign aimed at curbing an...

        Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        premium_icon Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will not support the Bundaberg Regional Council’s bid...