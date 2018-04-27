Accused child rapist committed to stand trial

Christopher John McCoy is alleged to have raped a child aged younger than 12 at a Sunshine Coast home.

A MAN accused of raping a child and indecently dealing with another child has been committed to stand trial for the alleged crimes.

Christopher John McCoy is alleged to have raped a child aged younger than 12 at a Sunshine Coast home between January 1, 2012 and January 30, 2013.

McCoy is also alleged to have indecently treated a child younger than 12 at a Sunshine Coast home between January 1, 2012 and December 30, 2013.

He was charged earlier this year with the offences.

The 24-year-old appeared in handcuffs in custody before Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for a committal hearing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Fitzgerald handed up witness statements from the alleged victims as well as police and other people.

Sgt Fitzgerald also handed up exhibits which included a police field interview with McCoy, a phone call recording and photographs of the scene of the alleged crime.

Birth certificates of the two alleged victims were also handed up.

Defence lawyer Justin Craven raised issues around the credibility of one of the victim's evidence.

He said some of the terms used by a witness in the indecent treatment matter did not sound 100 per cent confident.

McCoy sat quietly in the dock while the evidence was discussed, mostly keeping his focus straight ahead of him.

Sgt Fitzgerald argued it should be up to a jury to decide the credibility of witnesses for the alleged crimes.

Acting Magistrate Dean Wilkinson adjourned for a little more than two hours to consider the evidence before giving his decision on whether or not McCoy should face trial in the Maroochydore District Court.

He was satisfied there was enough evidence for the charges to go to trial.

McCoy replied "no thank you" when Acting Magistrate Wilkinson asked him if he had anything to say in response to the charges.

No application for bail was made and McCoy was remanded in custody.