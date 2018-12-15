Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

A Bundaberg court heard the accused rapist had long-standing ties with the community and ongoing support from friends and family.

A Bundaberg court heard the accused rapist had long-standing ties with the community and ongoing support from friends and family. Brian Cassidy

A MAN who was described as a "predator" by police has been granted bail after allegedly raping a woman in a Bundaberg nightclub.

The man is accused of raping the woman in a toilet at The Club Hotel on October 21.

It is alleged the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with the female complainant in a bathroom at the CBD venue on Bourbong St.

Bail was refused on October 25 after officers deemed the defendant an "unacceptable risk" of committing further offences against women.

Yesterday the defendant appeared via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to apply for bail once more.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said his client, 27, had long-standing ties with the community and had ongoing support from friends and family.

"As a result the evidence as it stands with the material supplied shows one allegation of a rape, which will rely upon the word of the complainant against the word of the defendant in relation to what occurred when there were no other persons present in a hotel toilet," Mr Ryan said.

A delay in testing forensic evidence had postponed the matter, and since his client had already spent close to eight weeks in custody, Mr Ryan urged for his release.

"The defendant is able to live with his mother and is guaranteed work with his former employer upon release."

Mr Ryan suggested bail conditions could include the exclusion from nightclubs, suggested he could wear a tracking device, could report on a daily basis to police and if necessary an assurity could be provided.

"We have no idea when the forensic testing could be completed," Mr Ryan said.

"He's already now spent some two months in custody, the delays are unknown, and in the circumstances bail should be granted."

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dean Burgess said that while the officer who filed the affidavit to deny bail deemed the defendant high risk, the prosecution at this time were accepting of the bail application.

"We're not seeking a tracking device, but reporting each week and not contacting any witnesses would be the conditions I ask for," Sen Const Burgess said.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring granted bail on the basis he had no contact with the victim or witnesses, adjourning the matter to February 14.