Accused armed robber's bid to be with pregnant partner fails

IN CUSTODY: Marcus Dylan Hartley, 18, faced a Bundaberg court charged with armed robbery.

IN CUSTODY: Marcus Dylan Hartley, 18, faced a Bundaberg court charged with armed robbery. contributed

A YOUNG father-to-be charged with armed robbery has had his application for bail denied.

Marcus Dylan Hartley, 18, appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

It comes after police arrested an 18-year-old man over an alleged armed robbery of the United Service Station on Boundary St on February 18.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Hartley had offered several suggestions for bail conditions.

"He suggested residential conditions, reporting, no contact with the victim, curfew and an ankle bracelet,” Mr Maloy said.

Mr Maloy said if accepted, the proposed conditions would weigh heavily on Hartley.

"His partner is four months pregnant and he wishes to support her in pregnancy.”

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Magistrate Neil Lavaring Hartley had previously failed to appear earlier last week for a common assault charge.

Mr Lavaring noted Hartley's previous four failed to appears in the last 12 months, saying the likelihood of Hartley failing to appear again was the "main concern”.

"(This charge) involves the use of a knife ... it doesn't sound good at all,” Mr Lavaring said.

"I find you an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and committing offences.”

Hartley was remanded in custody and will reappear in court April 11 via video link.