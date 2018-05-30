Menu
An ambulance was damaged and a paramedic injured after a person smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a metal pole.
An ambulance was damaged and a paramedic injured after a person smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a metal pole. Inge Hansen
Accused ambo attacker fronts court

Annie Perets
30th May 2018 10:59 AM
A MAN accused of attacking an ambulance van with a metal pole and injuring a paramedic has fronted court.

Anthony Norris Blair is charged with serious assault/resist/obstruct of a public officer whilst armed with a weapon, wilful damage of police property, wilful damage, and trespass.

The 56-year-old Maryborough man's lawyer Michael Riedel appeared by telephone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Riedel said he had "some difficulty obtaining instructions" from the accused and no bail application was made.

Police allege Mr Blair smashed the windscreen of an ambulance van which led to an injury of a paramedic.

He is also accused of breaking windows of a car parked at the back of Maryborough Police Station.

No officers were inside at the time.

Mr Blair's charges will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 9.

    Local Partners