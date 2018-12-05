Menu
CRIME SCENE: Police inspect one of the crime scenes linked to the alleged robbery and kidnapping at Bellingen in May.
Accused allegedly held victim hostage with a knife

4th Dec 2018 1:30 PM
A MAN, who allegedly tied up and bashed a Bellingen man earlier this year has been extradited to NSW to face robbery and kidnap charges.

Jason Elphick, 34, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant by Coffs Clarence detectives at Crestmead in Logan with the help of Queensland police last Thursday.

He was extradited to NSW and yesterday appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court in a brief bail hearing.

Elphick stands accused of assaulting, robbing and tying up a 31-year-old man at a Ford St home in Bellingen in May.

At the time of the offence, police said two men broke into the home about 2am and demanded money from the man while threatening him with a knife.

The man allegedly suffered a cut to the hand, police said, before he was able to escape and seek the help of another man.

Police established a crime scene at the address as well as a second scene on the Waterfall Way.

Officers found an abandoned vehicle nearby that was believed to have been involved in the alleged crime.

Elphick is facing a host of serious charges, including aggravated robbery with wounding occasioning grievous bodily harm, kidnap in company occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated break and enter, commit a serious indictable offence, inflict grievous bodily harm, aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence of deprive liberty.

He was refused bail to reappear in the local court.

