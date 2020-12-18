ACCUSED: Alleged Wide Bay drug trafficker mentioned in court
A Moolboolaman woman who was charged in relation to a Longreach methylamphetamine trafficking investigation had her matters mentioned in court on Friday.
Belinda Jane Jackson is facing a number of charges including trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.
Jackson is also charged with a weapons offence.
The matter was adjourned to be heard again on February 25 so Jackson could get some further legal advice.
